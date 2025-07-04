Hero MotoCorp tops two-wheeler sales with over 5L units

Hero MotoCorp has emerged as the top performer in the two-wheeler market for June 2025, selling 5,25,136 units. The company recorded a growth of 7.39% from May's sales figures (4,88,997 units). Hero also reported a 6.86% rise in sales compared to the 4,91,416 units sold in June 2024. The positive trend comes after Hero and Harley-Davidson recently announced prices for their new big bike range in India.

Market fluctuations Honda registered a decline of 6.82% Honda, a key player in the Indian market, reported a 6.82% decline in June sales, falling to 3,88,812 units from 4,17,256 in May. The drop was even sharper at 19.43%, compared to 4,82,597 units sold in June 2024. Despite the downturn, Honda has been aggressively expanding its big bike portfolio in India and recently launched the 2025 Transalp XL750 middleweight adventure bike. The company competes with Hero for the top spot in the Indian market, occasionally even surpassing it.

Sales report TVS also experienced a drop in sales TVS, a prominent name in the two-wheeler segment, saw a 9.14% drop in sales in June, down to 2,81,012 units from 3,09,287 in May. However, on a YoY basis, sales rose by nearly 10% compared to 2,55,734 units in June 2024. Notably, these numbers don't include those of the iQube electric scooter which has been topping charts for three consecutive months now.

Challenges How Bajaj and Suzuki have performed Bajaj, the fourth-largest player in the two-wheeler segment, saw a steep 21.99% drop in sales in June, down to 1,49,317 units from 1,91,412 in May. On a yearly basis, sales declined by 15.74% from 1,77,207 units in June 2024. Meanwhile, Suzuki missed the one lakh mark in June with 95,244 units sold but posted an impressive 34% YoY growth compared to 71,086 units in June 2024.