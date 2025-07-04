BMW unveils 2025 CE 04 electric scooter: Check what's new

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the updated CE 04, its all-electric maxi-scooter. The new model retains the same powertrain as its predecessor but offers more color options and equipment choices for improved everyday usability and comfort. The design updates are mainly focused on new paint schemes for three trims: Base, Avantgarde, and Exclusive.

Upgrades Exclusive trim adds comfort seats and center stand The Exclusive trim of the new CE 04 comes with a taller windscreen, comfort seats, and an optional center stand. These additions are aimed at improving the overall riding experience. The scooter is powered by a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor that delivers a peak output of 42hp and torque of up to 62Nm. It can reach a top speed of 120km/h and boasts a range of around 130km on a single charge.

Specifications Battery can be charged at home in about 4 hours The CE 04 comes with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 60.6Ah, which can be charged via a regular household socket, wallbox or public charging stations. A full charge with the standard 2.3kW setup takes just over four hours but can be reduced to one hour and 40 minutes using an optional 6.9kW quick charger. The scooter also features Automatic Stability Control (ASC) as standard, with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) available as an option for improved grip while cornering.

Features Multiple riding modes on offer The CE 04 offers three standard riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road. An optional Dynamic mode with a more responsive throttle is also available. For braking, it uses a twin-disk setup at the front and a single disk at the rear, with ABS as standard. An upgraded version with cornering capability (ABS Pro) can be opted for separately.