Delhi fuel ban suspended: How to recover your seized vehicle

The Delhi government has put on hold its controversial order denying fuel to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles and directing their impounding. The decision comes after widespread public outcry against the initial move, which had led to the seizure of several cars and two-wheelers in the capital. Since July 1, over a dozen four-wheelers and more than 60 two-wheelers have been seized by authorities under this campaign.

Vehicle storage Where the seized vehicles are currently parked All the vehicles seized under the now-suspended order are currently parked at Scrap Yard No. 5 of the Transport Department in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi. The government had earlier issued a letter to petrol stations across Delhi, instructing them not to provide fuel to EOL vehicles and directing them to report such cases for impounding.

Retrieval process Process to get the vehicle back To get their vehicle back, owners have to apply for its release from the Transport Department. The Scrapping Cell will then check the documents and verify ownership and end-of-life status. For Delhi-NCR registered vehicles, owners have to state if they plan to move it outside the region or keep it parked within Delhi in a private space.

Documentation What owners have to submit If an owner plans to move their old vehicle outside the region, they have to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Transport Department. If it's going to stay in Delhi, proof of parking has to be submitted. For vehicles registered in other states, owners have to explain why it was brought to Delhi. After approval, a provisional releasing order will be issued by the Scrapping Cell.

Penalty details Owners have to pay penalty As per the provisional releasing order, owners have to pay a penalty of ₹10,000 for four-wheelers and ₹5,000 for two- or three-wheelers. After this, a final release order will be issued by the Scrapping Cell. While the vehicle will be returned to its owner after this process, they won't be able drive it in Delhi.