Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to combat air pollution, Delhi's government has enforced a total ban on firecrackers as part of their Winter Action Plan 2024.

The plan includes innovative measures like drone-based air quality monitoring, potential work-from-home policies, and even exploring artificial rain.

The city's air quality, which was rated "poor" recently, is a pressing concern, prompting the need for such comprehensive strategies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The ban will remain in place till 2025

Delhi government imposes complete ban on firecrackers

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:45 pm Oct 14, 202405:45 pm

What's the story The Delhi government has imposed a blanket ban on the manufacturing, storage, selling (including online sales), and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers till January 1, 2025. The order was issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee under the environment department. It also directed the Delhi Police to strictly enforce the ban and submit daily reports of their actions to the committee.

Pollution strategy

Firecracker ban part of Delhi's winter action plan 2024

The firecracker ban is one of the many steps in the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan 2024 to tackle air pollution. For the first time, drones will be used for real-time air quality monitoring across different pollution hotspots in the city. The plan also includes monitoring vehicle emissions, dust pollution, stubble and garbage burning, industrial pollution and strengthening the green war room.

Pollution solutions

Additional measures to combat air pollution in Delhi

The Winter Action Plan 2024 also includes possible work-from-home policies for government and private sectors. It talks about preparations for the odd-even scheme and looks into the possibility of inducing artificial rain to wash away pollutants. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has stressed the need to work with neighboring states to tackle cross-border pollution problems, especially stubble burning in surrounding areas.

Pollution levels

Delhi's air quality remains a concern

Delhi's air quality was "poor" on Monday with a reading of 220 at 9:00am according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, while anything above these levels is very poor/severe.