Schools, colleges reopen as Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'

1/6

India 2 min read

Schools, colleges reopen as Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'

By Prateek Talukdar 12:31 pm Nov 20, 202312:31 pm

All schools and colleges in Delhi resumed physical classes on Monday

All schools and colleges in Delhi resumed physical or offline classes on Monday as the air quality index (AQI) improved slightly to remain in the "very poor" category. However, outdoor sports and morning assemblies have been put on hold for the upcoming week. The Delhi government said there are no signs of significant air quality deterioration in the near future, based on predictions from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has been marred by air pollution for weeks, with its AQI oscillating between "very poor" and "severe." The air quality degradation was attributed to lower temperatures, stubble burning, and vehicular emissions. The festival of Diwali, wherein many people flouted regulations and burst firecrackers, also significantly worsened Delhi's air pollution. However, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, implemented on November 5, was revoked on Saturday after a slight decline in air pollution.

3/6

Outdoor sports, assemblies on hold until next week

4/6

GRAP Stage 4 restrictions lifted

The physical classes in educational institutions in Delhi have resumed as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the restrictions under GRAP Stage IV. Construction activities concerning linear projects and the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles into the city have also been allowed. However, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged citizens to keep adhering to the pollution-controlling regulations under GRAP Stages I, II, and III to sustain the air quality improvements.

5/6

AQI levels in Delhi on Monday

At 6:00am on Monday, the overall AQI in Delhi was at 331 (very poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Moreover, the air quality remained very poor in areas like RK Puram (346), New Moti Bagh (342), IGI Airport (318), Anand Vihar (364), and Nehru Nagar (383) at 8:00am on Monday.

6/6

IMD predicts sharp drop in temperature

Notably, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was considerably better at 301 on Sunday, compared to 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday, 419 on Thursday, 401 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday, and 358 on November 13, per the CPCB. Meanwhile, visibility in the national capital has dropped to 1,500m, and the minimum temperature declined to 13.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to fall to 10 degrees Celsius this week.