Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory' as rain lashes capital

On Sunday morning, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 90.

The air quality index of Delhi on Sunday improved to "satisfactory" from "moderate" due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the national capital region and adjoining areas for the last two days. Delhi's AQI was recorded at 90 on Sunday morning, data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India showed. Reportedly, Delhi's AQI stood went under 100 after five months.

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years on Saturday, leading to an improvement in air quality.

On Saturday, Delhi's AQI improved from the "poor" category to "moderate," with the AQI standing at 132.

Notably, an AQI reading between zero to 50 is considered "good," followed by "satisfactory" (51-100), "moderate" (101-200), "poor" (201-300), "very poor" (301-400), and "severe" (401-500).

Sunday's AQI is the best air quality in Delhi since October 26 last year, when it was recorded at 139. On Thursday, Delhi's AQI was 258, which is "poor." Weather officials attributed this improvement to rains induced by back-to-back western disturbances and high-speed winds. The AQI may further improve to the "good" category due to prevailing rains and high-speed winds, said SAFAR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the continuance of thunderstorms and light-moderate rains in Delhi-NCR. These include Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida. "Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, New Delhi, Lodi road, East-Delhi, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat," said the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

The AQI in Noida on Sunday stands at 119, which falls under the "moderate" category. However, the air quality of Gurugram improved to the "satisfactory" category, with the AQI at 81.