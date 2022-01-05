Delhi weekend curfew amid Omicron wave: Here are the exemptions

Pratyush Deep Kotoky Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

A night curfew is already in place in Delhi due to a yellow alert.

The Delhi government Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The decision came after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority met to decide on new curbs as the city's positivity rate stayed above 5% for the second consecutive day. Notably, a night curfew is already in place in Delhi due to a yellow alert.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi has been witnessing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases lately. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 5,481 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 8.37%. Delhi is also the second-worst Omicron-hit state/UT after Maharashtra, reporting 464 cases involving the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Omicron contributed to over 80% of cases on the final two days of 2021, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said.

Details What all is exempted from weekend curfew?

Officials involved in essential or emergency services, officials of the Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices, and PSUs. Judges, judicial officers, advocates, legal counsels connected with the case, and staff members of all courts in Delhi. Officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries and those holding constitutional posts. Notably, all will have to produce their valid identity cards.

Exemptions Journalists, doctors, patients also exempted

Electronic/print media journalists are also exempted from curfew restrictions. The same is applicable to private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics. Medical services such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies will also be allowed to operate along with medical oxygen suppliers. The exemption is extended to pregnant women and patients on the production of a doctor's prescription.

Others Who else will be exempted?

Others who will get relief include those going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, students appearing for examinations, and the staff on exam duties. While students will have to show their admit cards, the on-duty staff will have to produce their duty orders. People coming from or going to the airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses will also be exempted after producing their tickets.

Information Wedding guests also exempted

The movement of people for marriage-related gatherings is allowed, however, with certain conditions. These include that the gathering should be as per the limit prescribed by authorities, which is 20 persons. Moreover, they will have to show their marriage cards (hard copy or soft copy).