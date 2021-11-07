BJP's national executive meeting today; what's on the agenda?

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 07, 2021, 02:30 pm

This was the BJP's first national executive meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A crucial meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive members is currently underway at Delhi's NDMC Convention Centre on Sunday. This is the first such meeting since COVID-19 hit. It was convened in a hybrid model, with 124 attendees either participating physically or virtually. Notably, BJP's national executive has 80 regular members, 50 special invitees, and 179 permanent invitees.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

BJP's national executive meeting comes days after the results for recently held by-polls were announced. The party's performance in the by-polls was mixed. Although it performed well in Madhya Pradesh and Assam, it also suffered setbacks in Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal. The party is also expected to deliberate its strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in seven states.

Details

Who attended the meeting?

Chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda, the meeting began at 11 am. Nadda delivered the opening speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present at the meeting. Further, CMs of BJP-ruled states, national office bearers, and national executive members were also in attendance.

Twitter Post

Modi welcomed at NDMC Convention Centre

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDMC Convention Centre to attend BJP's National Executive Committee meeting pic.twitter.com/HI0jEpzVfQ — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Information

Some members asked to virtually attend meet

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, national executive members were reportedly asked to attend the meeting virtually due to COVID-19 protocol. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also supposed to attend virtually, however, he flew to Delhi to attend in person.

Agenda

What's on the agenda?

Apart from various organizational issues, the members will discuss the BJP's strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in seven states: Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand. BJP leaders are also expected to discuss the recent by-polls in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats. Farmers' protests and inflation will also be discussed in the meeting.

Meeting

What's on the agenda?

Modi is expected to deliver the valedictory address when the meeting concludes at 3 pm. The address is expected to give shape to the day's agenda and formulate the party strategy on several issues. The Modi-led government will also be lauded for its management of the pandemic and the vaccination drive. Modi will also be praised for his development initiatives and successful foreign visits.