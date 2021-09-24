Biden-Modi meeting: Pakistan, Taliban likely to dominate talks

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 03:50 pm

India is likely to highlight Pakistan's role behind the new Taliban government that has appointed terrorists in charge of the country.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Joe Biden will hold their bilateral meeting on Friday, reports stated that Pakistan and its influence over the Taliban are likely to be key topics to be discussed. Notably, this will be the first bilateral meeting between PM Modi and POTUS Biden. It will reportedly last for 45 minutes. Here are more details.

Details

India to highlight Pakistan's role in emboldening Taliban: Report

The new Taliban regime in Afghanistan will be a key issue at the meeting as India believes instability in the region impacts it directly. Cornering Pakistan, India is likely to highlight the former's role behind the new Taliban government, which has appointed terrorists in charge of the country. India will reportedly point to ISI chief Faiz Hameed's Kabul visit days before the government formation.

Taliban

Question of recognition of Taliban regime doesn't arise: Report

On recognizing the Taliban regime, a source told CNN-News18 that such a question does not arise as the group has not adhered to the demands of the international community of having an inclusive government. The UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan has asked the group to uphold the rights of "women, children, and minorities." The resolution also sought an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Latest news

Pakistan's role in terrorism brought up during Modi-Harris meeting

Notably, the issue of Pakistan's role in terrorism was also brought up by US Vice President Kamala Harris during her meeting with PM Modi on Thursday. Harris acknowledged that India had been a victim of terrorism for several decades, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Harris reportedly said that there is a need to check Pakistan's "support for terror groups."

Pakistan

US Secretary of State meets Pakistan Foreign Minister

The same day as the Modi-Harris meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Blinken reportedly stressed the importance of the US and Pakistan working together and going forward on Afghanistan during the meeting. However, sources told CNN-News18 that Blinken's statement does not imply that the US will overlook Pakistan's role in emboldening the Taliban.

Meeting

First bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden

Friday's meeting will be the first bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. The meeting will start at 11 am Washington time and will be held for 45 minutes. Earlier, Biden had met Modi as the US Vice President during Barak Obama's tenure. In 2016, Biden presided over the House proceedings when PM Modi spoke at the US Congress.