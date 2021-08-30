Tripura is emerging as a model state: Giriraj Singh

Singh also distributed cheques worth Rs. 35 crore among 1,014 self-help groups as loans sanctioned by the state government

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh on Sunday said Tripura is emerging as a model state in the country. Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very keen to develop the entire northeastern state and the region would be the gateway for development in the future. Here are more details on this.

Development

'Real development started only after BJP-led government came to power'

I am happy to see that Tripura is fast emerging as a model state. The real development of the state started only after the BJP-led government came to power in 2018. One of the preconditions of development is women's empowerment. The women in Tripura are being empowered through activities of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the union minister said at an interaction with self-help groups.

Information

Singh distributed cheques worth Rs. 35 crore among 1,014 SHGs

Singh also distributed cheques worth Rs. 35 crore among 1,014 self-help groups as loans sanctioned by the state government. Earlier on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited the state and promised quick clearance for Rs. 1,300-crore project for Tripura's Tribal areas.

Details

TMC has been making inroads into Tripura with high-profile visits

Trinamool Congress which managed to beat BJP at the hustings in elections to the West Bengal assembly earlier this year has been making inroads into Tripura with high-profile visits of its leaders to the state. In recent elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, the ruling BJP and its allies were also trounced by the newly formed Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance.

SHGs

Number of SHGs was just 4,061 in 2016: Singh

The newly formed alliance is led by a former royal Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman. "Even I could not imagine that the sisters of Tripura have this level of inspiration and skills in their works. I visited Tripura in 2016 when the number of self-help groups was just 4,061, which grew six times within a short span of time," Singh said.

Information

The number of groups rose to 23,707

The number of the groups rose to 23,707 after the BJP government came into power in 2018, Singh said. Tripura Government wants to bring all eight lakh rural families of Tripura under SHG by 2025 with the help of the central government, he said.