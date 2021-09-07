Kabul: Taliban arrests journalists as protesters chant 'death to Pakistan'

Reportedly, the Taliban also arrested a Tolo News camperaperson along with other journalists.

The Taliban on Tuesday fired shots to disperse a rally in Kabul against Pakistan and its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The rally, which included mostly women, had gathered near the Presidential Palace in Kabul and was approaching the Kabul Serena Hotel, where the ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been staying since last week. Here are more details.

Protest

Protesters chanted 'death to Pakistan', 'death to ISI'

Thousands took to the streets in Afghanistan's Kabul to protest against Pakistan, the ISI, and the Taliban. The protesters reportedly held placards and chanted slogans of "azadi (freedom)" and "death to Pakistan" and "death to ISI." In a video uploaded online, a protester is heard saying, "No one has the right to invade Panjshir, neither Pakistan nor Taliban."

Protest

Journalists, cameraperson arrested by Taliban: Report

Reportedly, women have been holding protests in Kabul to demand equal rights and criticize the Taliban's rule. On Tuesday, men also joined the protesters. The protesters blamed Pakistan for allegedly backing the Taliban's return to power. As the protests intensified, the Taliban fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Tolo News reported that its cameraperson was arrested along with other journalists.

ISI visit

ISI chief met Taliban's de-facto leader yesterday

ISI's Hameed had visited Pakistan on Saturday. The Taliban said Monday that Hameed met the former's de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. The Taliban has previously called Pakistan its "second home" while a group spokesperson told India Today TV recently that Pakistan is extremely important for its regime. The spokesperson had also said that Pakistan is home to several of the Taliban's members.

Quote

'We are custodians of Taliban leaders,' Pakistan minister said recently

Pakistani minister Sheikh Rashid recently said, "We are the custodians of Taliban leaders. We have taken care of them for long. They got shelter, education, and a home in Pakistan. We have done everything for them."

Recent news

Taliban says it completely captured Panjshir

The Taliban on Monday claimed to have completely captured the Panjshir Valley, the last holdout from where the National Resistance Front had put up a revolt against the Taliban. The Taliban also announced that the chief commander of the resistance forces, Saleh Mohammed, had been killed in the clashes between the two groups. Earlier, National Resistance Front spokesperson Fahim Dashti had been killed.