'Kabul Express' director Kabir Khan recalls Taliban giving 'death threats'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 05:52 pm

As Taliban took over Afghanistan, Kabir Khan recalled working on 'Kabul Express'

The Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan has left many worried and helpless. One among them is director Kabir Khan, who has worked extensively in the country, highlighting the condition of citizens during/after the previous Taliban regime. Speaking about the distressing situation, Khan revealed that he had received "death threats" from the Taliban while he was shooting his first feature movie Kabul Express there.

Interview

Afghanistan government, citizens had helped Khan with security then

Detailing his experience to ETimes, the Tubelight helmer said people in Afghanistan had helped his team immensely while he was shooting his debut movie. "When we got death threats from the Taliban during the filming those people helped us again, gave us security, including the government and the locals. Because of that, I was able to finish my film over there," he noted.

Quote

Khan fears local 'actors' will be 'targeted by the Taliban'

Khan further lamented not being able to help the same people today. "Even though I know some people in the Ministry of External Affairs, no one can do anything, because the (Indian) embassy is shut, the airspace is shut." He added, "These are people who are in the film industry, they are actors, and they are going to be targeted by the Taliban."

Art

Afghan filmmakers have sought support from global film community

Revealing his apprehensions about the film fraternity in Afghanistan, the Ek Tha Tiger director mentioned, "I have no idea what is going to happen to the film industry. I don't think they will be allowed to survive." Fearing the terror group "will ban all art," Afghan director Sahraa Karimi had called for support from the global film community to protect artists inside the country.

Movie

'Kabul Express' was set in the post Taliban regime Afghanistan

Starring John Abraham and Arshad Warsi, Kabul Express featured two Indian journalists, one American journalist, one Afghan tour guide, and one Taliban soldier on a thrilling 48-hour ride across a war-torn Afghanistan. Afghanistan had banned the movie shortly after its release for using sentences that can be deemed offensive to one of Afghanistan's ethnic minorities, known as the Hazara.

Update

India's ambassador to Afghanistan, others were brought back today

To give a refresher, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs specified today that its ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, and other embassy staff members were being evacuated from the country. Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft flew with over 120 Indians on board on Tuesday. Afghans, who want to leave the country, can now apply for a fast-track visa under a new category.