Mohanlal's '12th Man' goes on floors on Malayalam New Year

The shooting begins today of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's '12th Man'

The Drishyam duo, superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, are back with their fourth venture, 12th Man. This thriller-flick begun its filming today on the occasion of Chingam 1, which is celebrated as the Malayalam New Year. According to Mohanlal's post on Twitter, the team first conducted a pooja ceremony on the set, before starting off with the shooting of this awaited film.

Details

Apparently, Mohanlal was not present in the 'muhurat' ceremony

Several pictures from the muhurat pooja ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media. Producer Antony Perumbavoor, director Joseph and actors Priyanka Nair, Unni Mukundan, and Rahul Madhav, were seen taking part in it. But Mohanlal was missing, making it unclear whether the star was present on the set. To recall, the makers announced the movie and unveiled its first poster last month.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Mohanlal's post here

Storyline

The movie will show a '24-hour story' of twelve characters

The poster and its tagline, "Unveiling the shadows," indicated that the film is set to be a mystery thriller. Joseph has earlier revealed that 12th Man will not be following the concept of the "usual hero-heroine," even though it'll star six male and six female characters, who are important to the storyline. The movie will showcase a "24-hour story" filled with suspense and entertainment.

Information

Movie's shooting location is same as of 'Drishyam'

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, the movie will have Satheesh Kurup as the cinematographer, who was also a part of the Drishyam franchise. In fact, 12th Man will reportedly be filmed in Thodupuzha, Kerala — same place where Drishyam was shot. Apart from Mohanlal, it also stars Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Nair, and Sshivada.

Upcoming Projects

Mohanlal will also be seen in Prithviraj's directorial, 'Bro Daddy'

Joseph and Mohanlal are also working on another flick, Ram, which was announced before 12th Man. Besides these two, Lalettan will be seen in a comedy flick, Bro Daddy, which is helmed by renowned actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Also, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (a period drama that was supposed to release on August 12), Aaraattu (an action film) and Barroz (a fantasy-drama) are in the pipeline.