'Drishyam' superstar duo, Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph, collaborating again for a thriller

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 06:28 pm

The first look of Mohanlal's upcoming thriller, '12th Man'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have become a powerful duo after Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Currently, they are working on their third movie, Ram. Before fans could control their excitement, Mohanlal announced their fourth upcoming project, which is a thriller-mystery, 12th Man. "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine," he tweeted.

Description

First poster of '12th Man' has been unveiled

The post also included the film's first poster that read, "12th Man Unveiling The Shadows." It featured 11 people inside a dim-lit cottage, and the 12th man walking toward the door, during a foggy night. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has KR Krishnakumar as the writer, and Satheesh Kurupu is the cinematographer. Nothing more has been revealed yet.

Twitter Post

Here is Mohanlal's Twitter post

Quote

Movie is a '24-hour story with suspense and an entertainer'

This mystery thriller movie will go on floors after the "government gives the go-ahead," TOI quoted Joseph as saying. The director further gave details about the movie's plot, and said it will be a "24-hour story with suspense and an entertainer." It will be filmed in Thodupuzha in Kerala (the same place where Drishyam was shot) and will not have "many artists."

Quote

Only Mohanlal has been finalized till now

"It was something we wanted to be able to shoot under pandemic conditions," the director told the publication, without giving out much, and added that "Apart from Mohanlal, other artists have not been finalized, because things could change a bit here and there."

Reaction

Netizens can't keep calm about their Lalettan's movie

Now that Mohanlal and Joseph have announced their fourth film together, fans are ecstatic. While the comment section of the director's Instagram post is inundated with fire emojis, Twitter users were seen boasting their Lalettan's movie line-up. One fan listed Mohanlal's six upcoming movies, while another user wrote, "What happens when a filmmaker sits on signing a movie with @Mohanlal" with a similar list.

Projects

Mohanlal has 'Bro Daddy,' 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' in pipeline

The actor's last film, Drishyam 2 impressed viewers with the storyline and his performance. Now, he will appear in Bro Daddy (a comedy movie with Prithviraj), Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (period drama), Aaraattu (action film) and Barroz (fantasy-drama). His period drama is set for a theatrical release on August 12 and it will also star Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.