Happy Birthday Mohanlal: The incredible journey of Kerala's biggest superstar

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 21, 2021, 10:23 am

Mohanlal celebrates his 61st birthday on May 21

While South India has its fair share of acting legends, Mohanlal is a name that stands apart. He has been one of the main pillars of the Kerala film industry and continues to do so. Spanning an illustrious career of four decades, Mohanlal made us cry, laugh, and feel cinema like never before. On his 61st birthday, let us celebrate this man's enviable career.

Information

Lalettan starred in the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time

Fondly known as Lalettan among fans, Mohanlal has acted in over 340+ movies with multiple blockbusters to his credit. Some of his most celebrated works include Drishyam, Iruvar, Manichitrathazhu, Thenmavin Kombath, Guru, and countless others. Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, with over Rs. 200 crores at the box office. He continues to be the highest-paid actor in Malayalam cinema.

Rivalry

His rivalry with Mammootty took Malayalam cinema to another level

Malayalam cinema witnessed an epic rivalry between Mohanlal and Mammootty that will never be replicated. The two stars took the industry by storm, one-upping each other with hit movies. However, they have always maintained a cordial relationship throughout their journey. In fact, they have worked together in 55 movies. Fun fact: Mammootty also acted as Mohanlal's father in Padayottam, their first film together.

Personal life

The man: Family life, net worth, and more

Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra have been happily married since 1988. They have two children together- Pranav and Vismaya. Pranav is also an actor, while Vismaya is an assistant film director and writer in Mollywood. The veteran actor's net worth is estimated to be around $42 million. He also reportedly charges Rs. 6 crores for a movie, and Rs. 50 lakhs for an endorsement.

Recognition

Mohanlal has a world record that might never be broken

In 1986, Mohanlal became the only actor worldwide to deliver 28 hits out of 34 films released in that year. He also has bagged multiple National Awards, Filmfare, and Kerala state awards. Amitabh Bachchan once touted him as "the most realistic actor India has ever produced." The Government of India honored Mohanlal with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema.