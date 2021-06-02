Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is British Vogue's July cover star

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 05:14 pm

Malala Yousafzai is the cover star for British Vogue in July 2021 edition.

Renowned activist Malala Yousafzai has been featured on the British Vogue cover, for its July edition. She drew international attention after getting shot in the head by a Taliban gunman, who probably wanted to threaten her to cease activism. Yousafzai, who is world's youngest Nobel laureate, powered through the ordeal, and continues to fight for girls' education in her region, Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cover

'Malala: Survivor, activist, legend,' says British Vogue

Yousafzai's photo from the July edition was shared by the fashion magazine. In it, we saw the 23-year-old posing in a red Stella McCartney outfit. "The extraordinary life of Malala. Survivor, activist, legend," it reads at the bottom. The publication's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, heaping praises on the young activist, said, "When it comes to people I admire, Malala Yousafzai is right at the top."

Quote

'A tireless campaigner for girls' education'

Applauding her grit, Enninful highlighted, "At 23, the world's most famous university graduate has already lived so many lives. Activist, author, tireless campaigner for girls' education, daughter, sister, student, and survivor." He pointed out that she is "a young teenager with a passion for learning."

Details

Yousafzai reveals why the red scarf is significant

Yousafzai, on her part, spoke about the significance of the red headscarf in the cover. "It's a cultural symbol for us Pashtuns, it represents where I come from. When we follow our traditional dress, we're considered oppressed, voiceless, or living under patriarchy. I want to tell everyone that you can have your own voice within your culture...you can have equality in your culture."

Partnership

In March, she had signed a deal with Apple TV+

The Pakistan native, who lives in England now, had signed a deal with Apple TV+ in March. About it, she had said, "I want these shows to be entertaining and sort of thing I'd watch. If I don't enjoy them, I won't put them on-screen. I also wonder, if a woman in a valley in Pakistan made South Park, what'd that look like?"

Achievements

Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize, along with Kailash Satyarthi

Yousafzai is a world-renowned advocate for women's rights and girls' education. She co-authored an international bestseller I Am Malala. There is also an Oscar-shortlisted documentary based on her life He Named Me Malala. She won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, along with Kailash Satyarthi from India. Yousafzai has featured as one of the most influential people globally by Time Magazine for multiple years.