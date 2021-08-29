#MannkiBaat: Cannot let momentum in sports stop, says PM Modi

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 01:35 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 80th ‘Mann ki Baat’ today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 80th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. During his address, Modi spoke about India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics. Referring to India's wins, he said the momentum in sports cannot stop. He also stressed the importance of the 'Swachh Bharat' cleanliness drive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are more details.

Olympics

'India's Olympic medal in hockey would've made Dhyan Chand proud'

Speaking on the Tokyo Olympics, Modi said that every medal is special. "This year we won an Olympic medal in hockey after 40 years. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today," he added. He said India's youth is very passionate about sports, which he described as the biggest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the late Indian hockey legend.

Quote

'India can attain great heights in sports through everyone's participation'

"We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all, India can attain the height in sports it deserves," PM Modi went on to add. He said, "The attraction towards sports is being seen among the youth of the country, parents are also happy when their children go ahead in sports."

Cleanliness

Indore continues to be #1 in cleanliness: Modi

PM Modi further spoke about the need to maintain cleanliness during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Madhya Pradesh's Indore continues to be number one in 'Swachhata' (cleanliness) rankings for last many years." He added, "Now, the people of Indore have resolved to make their city a 'Water Plus City'. In our country, cleanliness will improve with the number of 'Water Plus' cities."

Other highlights

Space sector captures imagination of youth: Modi

Further, Modi said, "India's space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth, who are giving emphasis to quality." "The start-up sector is very vibrant in India," he said, adding that the youth is very enthused about entrepreneurship. "The need of the hour is to give importance to skill development." Separately, he said, the Indian culture and spirituality are gaining popularity globally.

Information

Over 62 crore people vaccinated in India

Modi noted that over 62 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India. "We must continue to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols," Modi said. India reported 45,083 new COVID-19 cases along with 460 fresh fatalities.