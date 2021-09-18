Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress
Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo has joined the Trinamool Congress party (TMC), news agency ANI reported today. He joined the party in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien. Supriyo had earlier announced on social media that he was quitting politics. Here are more details.
TMC made the announcement on Twitter
The Trinamool Congress announced his joining in a tweet this afternoon. "Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him!" the party tweeted. Supriyo is an MP from Asansol, West Bengal.
Here are the pictures posted by ANI
Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo formally joins Trinamool Congress (TMC). Supriyo had quit BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. pic.twitter.com/Uc5uOU2Izx— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021