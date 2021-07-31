BJP's Babul Supriyo 'quits politics'. Is he joining another party?

Babul Supriyo said he will not join any other party, however, he later withdrew this statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday announced on social media that he is quitting politics. Supriyo, 50, said his decision was, in some way, impacted by his removal as a Union Minister during the recent Cabinet reshuffle. The singer-turned-politician also wrote that he will not join another party, however, the post was edited and this statement was removed.

'Decided to leave politics after taking everyone's advice'

Supriyo, who represented the Asansol constituency, wrote on Facebook, "Alvida (Goodbye)." The post, mostly in Bengali, stated, "Took advice from everyone: father, mother, wife, daughter, two dear friends... After listening to everything, I have decided to leave (politics)." Supriyo said people can continue to work toward social issues without being involved in politics. He wrote, "Let me organize myself a little first and then..."

'Will leave government accommodation within month; maybe sooner'

"Many new ministers have not gotten government accommodation yet, so I will leave my house within a month (as soon as possible — maybe before that)," Supriyo wrote, "Yes, obviously resigning from the post of Parliament!"

What were Supriyo's issues with BJP?

Supriyo did not explicitly state his grievances with the BJP, however, he said there were "some issues with state leadership before the election." "Somewhere, I'm responsible for that..." he said, adding that disagreements between senior leaders were harmful. Supriyo said that he has repeatedly told Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda about his decision to leave politics.

Shah, Nadda have inspired me: Supriyo

Supriyo said Amit Shah and JP Nadda have inspired him, adding that he will never forget their love. He clarified that he is not negotiating for a position. He likened his decision to his 1992 switch from Standard Chartered Bank to Bollywood as a singer.

Supriyo deletes portion saying he 'won't join another party'

Supriyo had also said that he will not join any other party, naming Trinamool Congress, Indian National Congress, and Communist Party of India (Marxist). "I am a one-team player. I have always supported one team," he wrote, expressing his continued loyalty to the BJP. However, this portion of the Facebook post has since been edited out.