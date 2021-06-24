Patient bitten by rat in a Mumbai civic hospital dies

The patient was bitten by a rat near his eye at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai

A 24-year-old patient, who was bitten by a rat near his eye at a civic-run hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, died at the medical facility on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said. "The patient, Shrinivas Yellapa, was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in a very critical condition since the day of his admission in the Rajawadi Hospital," they said.

Injuries were 'superficial' and his eye wasn't affected: Hospital

On Tuesday, a relative of the patient alleged that a rat had bitten near his eye, when he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, prompting Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to order a probe into the matter. The hospital management confirmed the rat-bite incident but said injuries were "superficial" and the patient's eye was not affected.

Rodent repellent measures undertaken to avoid future incidents: Hospital

According to the officials, the patient was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and was on ventilator at the hospital. On Tuesday, reacting to the rat-bite incident, the hospital's Dean Dr. Vidya Thakur had said that they have taken some rodent repellent measures and will take utmost care to avoid such incidents.

BJP MP slammed Shiv Sena-ruled BMC over the incident

BJP Lok Sabha member from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak on Tuesday hit out at the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC over the rat-bite incident. "The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation, but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice. The family at the receiving end is in shock," said Kotak, whose constituency covers Ghatkopar.

Those responsible should be booked under charges of murder: AAP

According to IANS, AAP's national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon termed the death of the patient as "murder" and demanded that those found responsible should be booked under the charges of murder. AAP also organized "Undir Protest" (Rat Protest) raising slogans against BMC.