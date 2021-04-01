Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Uday Dubey was found hanging at his home in Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Thursday. Dubey's demise has sparked tensions as it comes on the day when 30 Assembly constituencies vote in the second phase of the ongoing state elections. The BJP has alleged that "goons" of the rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) killed Dubey.

Death Dubey found hanging at home; BJP accuses TMC

Dubey was found hanging at his home in the Bhekutia area of Nandigram on Thursday morning, the police was quoted as saying by PTI. BJP leaders have alleged that Dubey was under immense stress. He had been receiving threats from the TMC after he attended a roadshow of actor Mithun Chakraborty (who had campaigned for BJP's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari) on Tuesday, they said.

Allegations Dubey could've been hanged to death by TMC goons: BJP

Dubey could have been hanged to death by TMC "goons," the BJP leaders alleged. Reacting to the news on Thursday, Adhikari claimed that one Amirul is behind Dubey's death. The TMC denied any involvement in Dubey's demise and slammed the saffron party for indulging in politics. "Dubey killed himself due to a family problem," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

Investigation Autopsy report to ascertain cause of death: Police

The police has launched an investigation into the case. As of now, a case of unnatural death has been registered. Dubey's body has been sent for a post-mortem and the exact cause of death could only be ascertained after receiving the report. Meanwhile, central forces have been deputed in the area to control the situation, the police said.

Election Commission Election Commission seeks report from district administration

According to The Times of India , the Election Commission has sought a report on Dubey's death from the East Midnapore district administration. An EC official told the publication that Dubey was found hanging in a toilet. No external injury mark was spotted by the magistrate during an inquest, the official added. Nandigram is among the Assembly constituencies going to poll on Thursday.

Election Second phase of polling under way in West Bengal

People in 30 Assembly constituencies are voting in the second phase of the Bengal elections on Thursday. The first phase was held on March 27 across 30 seats. Six other phases in the eight-phase election will be held on April 6 (to be held in 31 Assembly constituencies), April 10 (44), April 17 (45), April 22 (43), April 26 (36), and April 29 (35).

Information Nandigram epicenter of BJP-TMC tussle