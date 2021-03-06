Dinesh Trivedi, former Union Railways Minister and parliamentarian from the Trinamool Congress, today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 70-year-old leader's joining has come just weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, due between March and April. Trivedi had quit his Rajya Sabha and Trinamool membership last month. Here are more details on this.

"This was the golden moment I had been waiting for," Trivedi said after joining the saffron party at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and BJP chief JP Nadda. At the event, Nadda said that Trivedi was the "right person in the wrong party. Now he is in the right party."

Trivedi said he will be active in the election process, irrespective of whether or not he contests in the polls. "Bengal has rejected TMC. They want progress, not corruption or violence. They are ready for real change. Politics is not a game, it's serious," he said. Referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he added, "She forgot her ideals while playing."

Trivedi had resigned from his Rajya Sabha and Trinamool membership on February 12, saying that he felt "suffocated" because of the violence in West Bengal. "I can't take any more what is happening. I am feeling suffocated and that's why I want to resign from here and want to work for my Bengal," he had said in his final speech in the Rajya Sabha.

