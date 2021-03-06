After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) complained about using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on coronavirus vaccination certificates, the Election Commission has issued directives. The apex body ordered the federal government to stop using PM Modi's image on certificates in poll-bound West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. EC wrote to Health Ministry on Friday reiterating its position on the matter, reports IE.

Context Background: TMC cited MCC in its complaint

This week, TMC, which is in power in West Bengal and facing tough competition from rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), approached the state's Chief Electoral Officer saying that using PM Modi's picture violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Taking cognizance, EC asked Health Ministry for its "factual position" on TMC's complaint. A report was also sought from West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer.

Quote 'We want to ascertain the facts first'

"We want to ascertain the facts first. For instance, whether these certificates are indeed being distributed on the instructions of the Health Ministry. As a matter of routine, we always seek a response from all the involved parties in such complaints," an official told IE.

Response In its response, Health Ministry said vaccination started months ago

The Health Ministry in its response underlined that the vaccination drive started way before the MCC came into effect on February 26. However, EC maintained that the party can't promote itself through government means when the MCC was in place. Reportedly, the ministry could now update its software to introduce a filter that would cover PM Modi's picture in the jab certificates.

Looking back In 2017 as well, EC passed similar orders