Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive rally in Sivasagar in Assam, wherein he gave over one lakh land allotment certificates. He assured the residents that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would always respect the culture of the Northeastern state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also hailed the state government for handling the coronavirus health crisis well. Here's more.

What he said PM Modi mentioned Netaji, Bhupen Hazarika in speech

As he began addressing the large gathering, PM Modi remembered the brave freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, whose 125th birth anniversary he would celebrate in West Bengal today. He also mentioned Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and one of his poems wherein he spoke about the importance of land. PM Modi said land is worshipped in India as a mother.

Statement He slammed previous governments for ignoring Assam

He said it was shameful that even after decades of independence, many people remained landless in Assam. When our government was formed in Assam, the state had nearly six lakh families who didn't have legal papers for land, he added. "The earlier governments didn't even give priority to these concerns of yours but Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal changed this," PM Modi went on.

Quote 'A major concern of your life has gone away'

"Today, the government of Assam has removed the major concern of your life. With more than one lakh native families getting the right to own land, the major concern of your life has now gone away," he added.

Schemes He highlighted how central schemes helped Assam

PM Modi then shed light on how Central schemes helped the natives of Assam, revealing that 40% of residents are beneficiaries of the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme and that over 50 lakh gas cylinders have been distributed in the state. "The Centre-State double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state," he told the gathering.

Statement NDA has always wanted to preserve Assamese culture: PM

PM Modi underlined that whether it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government or his, NDA has always promoted Assamese literature and culture. "NDA government has always kept the preservation of the Assamese culture at its foremost intention behind implementing policies including the protection of the Assamese language and promotion of its literature," he said, also adding that love from residents brought him back to the state again and again.

Rally Yesterday, AASU organized rallies to oppose CAA