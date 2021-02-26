The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the dates for Assembly polls in five states/union territories. Elections are due in the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. A total of 824 assembly constituencies will go to poll and 18.68 crore electors will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

Details Model Code of Conduct comes into force

Addressing a press conference, Arora said the Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. He highlighted broad guidelines enforced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polling time has been increased uniformly by one hour. The postal ballot facility has been extended as an option for senior citizens aged above 80 years, differently-abled, and essential workers.

Other changes CAPF personnel to be deployed in critical/vulnerable regions

All critical, vulnerable polling stations are to be identified and an adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel will be deployed. 50% booths should have webcasting of voting in critical/vulnerable areas. Some districts have done 100% earlier, Arora said. Polling stations shall now be equipped with sanitizers, masks, soap, water, and other medical equipment to handle any health emergencies.

Assam When will elections be held in Assam?

The Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases: March 27 (to be held in 47 Assembly constituencies), April 1 (39), and April 6 (40). Elections will be held across 33,530 polling stations in a total of 126 Assembly constituencies. The term of the state Legislative Assembly ends on May 31, 2021. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Kerala When will elections be held in Kerala?

The Assembly elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6 across 40,771 polling stations. The term of the 140-seat state Legislative Assembly ends on June 1, 2021. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. Simultaneously, the by-election for the vacant Mallapuram Parliamentary seat will be conducted on April 6.

Tamil Nadu When will elections be held in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 across 88,936 polling stations. The term of 234-seat state Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2021 The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The election for the vacant Kanyakumari Parliamentary seat will be conducted simultaneously on April 6, Arora announced.

Information When will elections be held in Puducherry?

The Puducherry elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 across 1,559 polling stations. The term of the 30-seat Legislative Assembly ends on June 8, 2021. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

West Bengal When will elections be held in West Bengal?