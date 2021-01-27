The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, and film actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Varghese, for endorsing online rummy games, according to ANI. This action was taken in connection with a petition seeking a ban on online card gaming platforms, alleging they popularize gambling among the youth. Here are more details on this.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar and also including Justice Anil K Narendran, today sent the notices to the said personalities while hearing a plea seeking to ban online rummy gaming platforms. Apart from that, the court has also asked for a response from the Kerala government on the matter.

The petition in this regard had been filed by Pauly Vadakkan, a native of Kerala's Thrissur. "Online rummy games are becoming more and more popular. It should be legally prohibited. Other states have done the same. Kerala has a 1960 law. But no other steps have been taken. It does not include the topic of online rummy (sic)," the plea read.

"The stars, who are the brand ambassadors, attracted the audience and took part in the competition. Online rummy is within the limits of gambling (sic)," the plea further alleged. The respondents on this petition are the brand ambassadors of online rummy portals, the state government, State IT Department, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and two private firms which conduct such games.

