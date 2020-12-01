Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 11:48 am
Written byShalini Ojha
The Election Commission is willing to extend the option of postal ballot voting to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and has approached the government for the same, Indian Express reported on Tuesday.
The top polling body said it was ready to provide the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) choice to NRIs for next year's polls in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
The report said that of the nearly 1 crore Indians settled abroad, 60 lakh could be eligible to vote.
The proposal sent to the Law Ministry underlines that if an NRI is interested in voting through postal ballot, they would have to inform the Returning Officer (RO) at least five days after a notification has been issued.
The RO will then act accordingly.
