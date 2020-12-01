After her father claimed on Monday that she is involved in anti-national activities and demanded a thorough probe into her finances, former JNU student Shehla Rashid called him a wife-beater and added he was resorting to cheap stunts because she decided to act against him. In a letter to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, her father Abdul Rashid Shora claimed his life was under threat.

Claims Father said Rashid got Rs. 3cr to join JKPM

Shora alleged that he was offered Rs. 3 crore to get Rashid to join the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), a party floated by bureaucrat Shah Faesal. He rejected the offer, assuming that the money came from illegal channels. "I did not take the money, and later asked my daughter to not indulge in any such transactions with these people," he wrote.

Money Businessman, under probe for terror funding, named by Shora

Despite Shora's suggestion, Rashid, allegedly accepted the offer. He claimed Zahoor Ahmad Shah Vatali, a businessman, gave the money. He also named MLA Engineer Rashid. While Vatali was arrested by NIA in a terror funding case in 2017, the politician was held in mid-2019. Shora said his daughter Asma and his wife Zubeda Shora were also involved in anti-national activities.

Quote Shora is confident of his kin's involvement in anti-national activities

"Anti-national activities are going on in my house, the characters involved in this plan are my daughters, my wife and Shehla Rashid's security man named Sakib Ahmad, who lately threatened me with his pistol for my resistance to Shehla Rashid for her activities," he added.

Appeal Father demanded an investigation, daughter denied "wild allegations"

Shora also demanded an investigation into his daughter's financial transactions. Soon after the allegations surfaced, the 32-year-old took to Twitter to dismiss them. "Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man, (sic)" she tweeted.

Response Rashid said a domestic violence complaint sparked Shora's allegations

Rashid revealed that they filed a domestic violence complaint against Shora, after which he was restrained from entering their house. "The false allegations that he is making are a reaction to that," she wrote. She added her mother has tolerated abuse all her life. After the daughters started speaking up against the horror, Shora allegedly abused them as well, she claimed.

Quote She alleged his father is trying to derail judicial process

"He had never, in his wildest dreams, imagined that his obedient wife and timid daughters would ever speak up against him. Since he was restrained from entering home by the Hon'ble Court, he's trying to derail judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts," Rashid tweeted.

Details We decided to not bear abuse silently: Rashid

Rashid also put out a letter from Mohalla Committee, which directed Shora to not abuse his wife and daughters. The letter was dated February 23, 2005. "One may talk endlessly about justice, but charity really does begin at home. We have finally decided to not bear abuse silently, as silence only emboldens abusers," she wrote, adding that the matter is not political.

