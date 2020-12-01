As protest by farmers intensified, the government again reached out to them asking them to come for a conversation today at 3 pm. They have been called for talks at Vigyan Bhawan but the farmers haven't made a decision about attending it yet. The agriculture ministry said the talks, scheduled for December 3, were advanced due to chilling cold and coronavirus threat. Here's more.

Looking back Earlier, Shah called them for meet, with riders. They refused!

This is the second time since Saturday that the Centre has reached out to farmers. The first offer came from Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the government will address their concerns if they move the protest to Burari ground. The farmers, fuming over three farm laws, rejected the proposal and threatened to block five entry points to Delhi, instead.

Action As farmers didn't budge, government sprung to action

After a setback, top ministers of the government scrambled as the protest on Delhi's borders grew larger. It was claimed that more farmers from Amritsar, who didn't come due to Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations, would join the protest. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Shah held a high-level meeting at BJP President JP Nadda's house. He met Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar twice within 24 hours.

Since farmers continued protesting, date was changed: Tomar

Tomar told reporters last evening, after sending the invitation, that the government is willing to hold early talks. "On November 13, during our last meeting, we decided to conduct the next round of talks on December 3. However, farmers have continued their protests and with the COVID-19 situation and the cold wave, we decided that we needed to talk before December 3," he said.

Preperation Government has prepared videos to bring farmers on same page

A person in the know told HT that the government has prepared presentations and videos to make farmers understand the new laws, and eventually end the deadlock. NITI Aayog economists could also be a part of the discussion. Yesterday, it was decided that Tomar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh must speak to farmers' leaders. "The idea is to get them to start talking," a source told IE.

Response Talks should be held without any condition: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav, who is one of the leaders steering the agitation, said the doors for talks are not shut. "The talks should be without any condition, sincere, and inclusive. We are not interested in going left or right, we are saying 'repeal these laws.' At least, the government should make clear that it will rethink the laws," he said.

Decision "Won't give up unless demands are heard unconditionally"

Jagmohan Singh, from the Dakaunda wing of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said the invitation has been received. The decision about attending it will be taken during a meeting of 30 farm unions from Punjab. The general secretary of the outfit told TOI, "We are ready for 'aar paar ki ladai' and won't give up unless our demands are heard unconditionally."

What he said While farmers camped at Delhi's gates, PM tried convincing them