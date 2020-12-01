Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 03:59 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Monday reported over 30,000 fresh coronavirus infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in nearly two weeks.
The nationwide tally has now climbed to 94.6 lakh cases, while the death toll reached 1,37,651 with over 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.
While most states saw a decline in infections, both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported the lowest spikes since June.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 94,31,691 COVID-19 cases, including 1,37,139 deaths, 4,46,952 active cases, and 88,47,600 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 94,62,707 cases and 1,37,651 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 88.8 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,23,896 total cases, 47,151 deaths, 16,85,122 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,84,897 total cases, 11,778 deaths, 8,49,821 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,68,064 total cases, 6,992 deaths, 8,53,232 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,81,915 total cases, 11,712 deaths, 7,59,206 recoveries.
Kerala: 6,02,982 total cases, 2,244 deaths, 5,38,713 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,70,374 total cases, 9,174 deaths, 5,28,315 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,43,888 total cases, 7,761 deaths, 5,12,028 recoveries.
In Maharashtra and Kerala, daily new infections dropped to 3,837 and 3,382 respectively. However, a relatively lesser number of tests were conducted in both states on Monday.
2,671 new cases pushed West Bengal's tally to 4,83,484. 8,424 patients have died in the state, while 4,50,762 have recovered.
Rajasthan reported 2,677 new cases. Its tally has reached 2,68,063 cases with 2,312 deaths and 2,37,098 recoveries.
Gujarat continued to report a high number of infections with 1,502 more people testing positive. The state's tally has now reached 2,09,780, which includes 3,989 deaths and 1,90,820 recoveries.
Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,726 and 2,044 new cases respectively.
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh both reported their lowest single-day spikes in about five months with 998 and 381 new cases respectively.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.