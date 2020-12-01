India on Monday reported over 30,000 fresh coronavirus infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in nearly two weeks. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 94.6 lakh cases, while the death toll reached 1,37,651 with over 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours. While most states saw a decline in infections, both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported the lowest spikes since June.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 94,31,691 COVID-19 cases, 1,37,139 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 94,31,691 COVID-19 cases, including 1,37,139 deaths, 4,46,952 active cases, and 88,47,600 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 94,62,707 cases and 1,37,651 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 88.8 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 18,23,896 total cases, 47,151 deaths, 16,85,122 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,84,897 total cases, 11,778 deaths, 8,49,821 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,68,064 total cases, 6,992 deaths, 8,53,232 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,81,915 total cases, 11,712 deaths, 7,59,206 recoveries. Kerala: 6,02,982 total cases, 2,244 deaths, 5,38,713 recoveries. Delhi: 5,70,374 total cases, 9,174 deaths, 5,28,315 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,43,888 total cases, 7,761 deaths, 5,12,028 recoveries.

Key updates Daily infections decline in Maharashtra, Kerala with lesser tests

In Maharashtra and Kerala, daily new infections dropped to 3,837 and 3,382 respectively. However, a relatively lesser number of tests were conducted in both states on Monday. 2,671 new cases pushed West Bengal's tally to 4,83,484. 8,424 patients have died in the state, while 4,50,762 have recovered. Rajasthan reported 2,677 new cases. Its tally has reached 2,68,063 cases with 2,312 deaths and 2,37,098 recoveries.

Key updates 1.5k new cases in Gujarat; Delhi reports 3.7k new cases