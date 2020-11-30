India is giving a befitting reply to anti-national forces within and outside of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He was speaking at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency, on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. Earlier in the day, Modi had inaugurated the six-lane widening of the 73-km Varanasi-Prayagraj National Highway project. Here are more details.

Details 'India giving befitting reply to expansionist forces'

While honoring soldiers of the country at the event, Modi said, "On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, I pay my tributes to all those who have laid their lives for the nation." "The nation is giving a befitting reply to the expansionist forces, to those trying to infiltrate into India or those trying to break India from India," he added.

Dev Deepawali Modi was celebrating Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

Modi lit a lamp at Raj Ghat to mark Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartik 15 days after Diwali. "Today, along with the banks of Ma Ganga, Kashi is celebrating Dev Deepawali and with the blessings of Mahadev, I also got an opportunity to take a dip in the light of the festivities," Modi said.

Other remarks India bringing back Annapurna idol stolen century ago, says Modi

During the event, Modi said an ancient idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was stolen from a temple in Varanasi in 1913, will be brought back to India from Canada. Taking a dig at previous governments, Modi said that had similar efforts been made earlier, India would have been able to bring back several such statues that were stolen and smuggled out of the country.

