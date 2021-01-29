Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 01:40 am

India on Thursday reported nearly 12,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 10.72 million cases. Meanwhile, over 130 more patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll past 1.54 lakh. 6,928 other cases—including 30 deaths—detected in Chhattisgarh were added to the tally after a data reconciliation process. Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,07,01,193 COVID-19 cases, 1,53,847 deaths

Till Thursday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,07,01,193 COVID-19 cases, including 1,53,847 deaths, 1,73,740 active cases, and 1,03,73,606 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,07,20,906 cases and 1,54,067 deaths till Thursday night. Nearly 10.4 million have recovered. 165 people have tested positive for the mutated strain in India, government data showed. Meanwhile, 25,07,556 people have been vaccinated in India.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 20,18,413 total cases, 50,944 deaths, 19,23,187 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,37,933 total cases, 12,209 deaths, 9,19,503 recoveries. Kerala: 9,11,362 total cases, 3,682 deaths, 8,35,046 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,87,466 total cases, 7,152 deaths, 8,78,956 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,36,818 total cases, 12,339 deaths, 8,19,850 recoveries. Delhi: 6,34,524 total cases, 10,835 deaths, 6,22,114 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,99,624 total cases, 8,642 deaths, 5,84,752 recoveries.

Key updates 5.7K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.9K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,771 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.8% with 58,472 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 2,889 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.5% with 63,129 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 412. The tally has climbed to 3,04,319, including 3,682 deaths and 2,96,187 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 199 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.69 lakh