As a replacement to the 3 Series GT, German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched its 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. As for the highlights, it looks similar to the standard 3 Series but has a larger footprint and a premium cabin with a host of new features. It is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: At a glance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is up for grabs in Luxury Line and M Sport trims. It has a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, the company's signature kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, L-shaped taillamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a wheelbase of 2,961mm. The car is offered in Mineral White, Cashmere Silver, Melbourne Red, and Carbon Black color options.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel motor that makes 190hp/400Nm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, armrest with storage for second-row passengers, 3-zone climate control, a Type-C charging point, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. For safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are present.

Information What about the pricing?