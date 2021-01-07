A dry run of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out was conducted in Haryana on Thursday, a day before the exercise will be conducted across India. A dry run is a mock drill where everything except vaccine administering is tested. The exercise, which was held across all 22 districts of the state, was aimed at identifying challenges in vaccine delivery to help resolve them.

Details Haryana now exempted from tomorrow's nationwide drive

The exercise was conducted across 22 districts on six sites, including three urban and three rural sites. It was held from 11 am till 1 pm at all sites simultaneously. In light of this exercise, the Union Health Ministry has exempted Haryana from the nationwide mock drill on January 8 (Friday). Uttar Pradesh—where a dry run was conducted on January 5—has also been exempted.

Information WHO India representative's visit to Gurugram sites

Earlier, the Hindustan Times had reported that the regional emergencies director of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Rodrico Ofrin, was likely to visit two of the six session sites in Gurugram: a primary health center in Bhangrola and a government primary school in Wazirabad.

Health Ministry Centre holds meeting with state/UT administrations

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Health Ministers of all states and union territories. Vardhan asked authorities to be prepared and stop misinformation campaigns ahead of the nationwide dry run. "Tomorrow dry run will be done in 33 states and union territories," he said, adding that improvements were made based on feedback from previous such exercises.

Nationwide exercise 1.7 lakh vaccinators, 3 lakh vaccination team members trained

Each district across India has been asked to identify three types of session sites, including a public health facility (District Hospital/Medical College), private health facility, and rural or urban outreach sites. Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and three lakh vaccination team members have been trained. The exercise includes beneficiary verification, cold chain & logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI management, and reporting on Co-WIN software.

Information First dry run was held on January 2

The first nationwide dry run was held on January 2 at 286 session sites across 125 districts in India. The aim of this exercise was to familiarize the state, district, block, and hospital-level officers on all aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

Vaccines India grants emergency approval to 2 vaccines