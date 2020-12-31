India on Wednesday reported just short of 22,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.26 million cases. Meanwhile, around 300 more people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, causing the death toll to climb to 1,48,794. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,02,44,852 COVID-19 cases, 1,48,439 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,02,44,852 COVID-19 cases, including 1,48,439 deaths, 2,62,272 active cases, and 98,34,141 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,02,67,299 cases and 1,48,794 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 98.6 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 19,28,603 total cases, 49,463 deaths, 18,24,934 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,18,544 total cases, 12,081 deaths, 8,94,834 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,81,948 total cases, 7,104 deaths, 8,71,588 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,17,077 total cases, 12,109 deaths, 7,96,353 recoveries. Kerala: 7,55,718 total cases, 3,042 deaths, 6,87,104 recoveries. Delhi: 6,24,795 total cases, 10,523 deaths, 6,08,434 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,84,966 total cases, 8,352 deaths, 5,62,459 recoveries.

Key updates 6.2K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.5K fresh infections

Kerala reported 6,268 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.8% with 63,887 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,537 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.9% with 71,505 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections further declined to 799. The tally has climbed to 2,44,258, including 4,302 deaths and 2,29,977 recoveries.

Key updates 677 more infections in Delhi; Bengal's tally reaches 5.5 lakh