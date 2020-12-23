Although the final results of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir have not been declared yet, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has won big. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single-largest party. The elections, conducted across 20 districts, are the first local polls since J&K lost its special status last year.

Results Gupkar Alliance bagged 110 out of 280 seats

The elections were held across 280 seats, 14 in each of the 20 districts. Out of 20 districts, the seven-party Gupkar Alliance has won in 13, bagging 110 seats. Among the alliance partners, the National Conference (NC) won 67 seats, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 27, People's Conference (PC) won eight, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) won three, and the CPI(M) took five.

Results BJP wins 74 seats; single-largest party

The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party. It secured 74 seats, winning in six districts. While the Gupkar Alliance won big in Kashmir, the BJP took 71 seats in Jammu. The saffron party also made inroads in Kashmir, winning one seat each in Srinagar, Bandipora, and Pulwama. Thus far, results have only been declared for 276 seats. Independents have won 49 seats.

Information NC, PDP claim their leaders were detained before results

The National Conference and PDP alleged that many of their leaders were detained before the results. Meanwhile, the BJP celebrated its three wins in Kashmir, calling it a "wave of change" in the Valley.

Alliance What is the Gupkar Alliance?

The PAGD is a grouping of seven political parties in J&K led by NC chief Farooq Abdullah, a former Chief Minister. The alliance includes popular political figures including former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. It is aimed at the restoration of J&K's special status. The Congress was a signatory to the Gupkar Declaration, but contested DDC polls separately, winning 26 seats.

DDC polls How are the elections significant?