Jeep will launch the facelifted Compass SUV in India in the third week of January 2021, according to CarWale. The report claims that some dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 51,000. To recall, the India-bound vehicle was unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show, and it comes with certain cosmetic tweaks and a revamped cabin.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

The Jeep Compass (facelift) sports a chrome-covered 7-slat front grille, silvered skid plates, and a refreshed bumper with integrated air vents. It also gets sleeker headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, and new alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear end.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Jeep Compass (facelift) has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, leatherette seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras are available for the passengers' safety. The car also packs a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Jeep Compass (facelift) should be available with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 160hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 171hp/350Nm. Transmission choices on the SUV will include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?