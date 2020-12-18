Gold worth Rs. 1.10 crore has gone "missing" from the custody of the Customs department's office in Jamnagar, Gujarat, police said on Friday. The Jamnagar Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified staffers of the Customs department, which first conducted an internal probe, that lasted for four years, in the matter.

"The gold belonged to the Bhuj Customs division and was kept at the Jamnagar office after the 2001 earthquake," police inspector Kunal Gadhe said. "After taking back the custody in 2016, the Bhuj office learned that 2,156.722 gram of gold worth Rs. 1.10 crore was missing." "Following an internal inquiry, the Customs department has lodged an FIR against unidentified staffers," said Gadhe.

The FIR was lodged under IPC Section 409, which deals with criminal breach of trust by a public servant, at the Jamnagar 'B' division police station on Thursday, said Gadhe. As per the FIR, the Bhuj Customs division of Kutch district, in 2001 handed over 3,149.398 grams of seized gold to its Jamnagar divisional office after the Bhuj office suffered damage in the earthquake.

