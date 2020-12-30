Amid concerns over the new, more infectious coronavirus strain, the Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to keep strict vigil on New Year celebrations that could be potential "super-spreader" events. It asked them to consider imposing restrictions from December 30 to January 1 depending on the local situation. However, it left the final decision to them. Here's more.

Details Tone down celebrations, curb crowding, says Centre Credits:

The Centre suggested a series of restrictions to the states/UTs to tone down New Year celebrations and curb crowding as a precautionary measure. The move comes in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country as well as the detection of cases of the new coronavirus strain, which was first discovered in the UK, among people who returned to India from the UK.

The letter Health Secretary writes to states, UTs Credits:

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has reportedly written a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and administrations of the UTs asking them to consider imposing restrictions on New Year events. "Keeping in view the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country," he stated.

Statement Strict vigil required to curb potential 'super-spreader' events: Bhushan Credits:

"You will appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as ongoing winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential 'super spreader' events and places where crowds may gather," Bhushan wrote. However, no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods have been mentioned in the letter.

Mutant Virus 20 UK returnees test positive for new coronavirus strain Credits:

Bhushan's letter comes after the Health Ministry revealed that 20 people returning from the UK were found to be carrying the UK's mutant coronavirus variant that is said to be 70% more contagious. The Center, earlier on Wednesday, extended the suspension of India-UK flights until January 7. It also launched a massive tracing and testing project for passengers who entered India between December 9-22.

Steps Genome-sequencing of over 140+ people who returned from UK Credits: