Anthem Biosciences IPO: ₹1,016cr raised from 60 institutional investors

Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences has raised ₹1,016.02 crore from 60 institutional investors through its anchor book on July 11. The fundraising comes just days before the company's initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on July 14 and closes on July 16. The firm has fixed the price band for its shares at ₹540-570 apiece.

Anthem Biosciences has confirmed the allocation of 1.78 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹570 each, the upper end of its price band. Notable global names such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Eastspring Investments, Amundi Funds, and Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets Share Trust have acquired shares through this route.

Several asset management companies have also invested heavily in Anthem Biosciences through the anchor book. These include HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential AMC, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Nippon Life India Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Axis Mutual Fund, and Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, among others. Insurance firms, including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Axis Max Life Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, have also participated.