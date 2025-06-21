HDB Financial's ₹12,500cr IPO opens soon—How much you can bid

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank , is set to launch its ₹12,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) on June 25. The company has reserved a quota for its existing shareholders in this upcoming IPO. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed by the company, the offer comprises equity shares worth up to ₹1,250 crore for existing shareholders.

Sceanrio Shareholders can subscribe to a minimum of 20 shares Existing shareholders can subscribe to a minimum of 20 shares worth ₹14,800 and up to a maximum of 260 shares worth ₹1,92,400. Applications must be made in multiples of 20 shares or one lot. Retail investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 20 shares, up to a maximum of 260 shares.

Bidding specifics Price band fixed at ₹700-740 per share The bidding for HDB Financial's ₹12,500-crore public issue will open on June 25 and close on June 27. The company has fixed the price band at ₹700-740 per share, which is a steep 42% discount to its current valuation in the unlisted market. At the upper end of the price band, HDB Financial's market capitalization would be around ₹58,889 crore.

Timeline Expected listing date The allotment basis is likely to be finalized on June 30, with refunds and share credits taking place on July 1. The stock is expected to list on exchanges on July 2. Shares of HDB Financial are currently trading at a gray market premium (GMP) of ₹74 over the upper price band of ₹740. The estimated listing price for HDB Financial's IPO is ₹814, which would be a premium of 10%.