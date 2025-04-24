What's the story

One of India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is gearing up for its IPO next week.

The company's promoters and early investors are expecting huge returns from the public offering.

Among them is Tiger Global-backed Internet Fund III Pte, an early investor since 2015.

The fund owns a 6.56% stake or 1.98 crore shares in Ather Energy at an average acquisition price of about ₹38.58/share, the RHP revealed.