Ather 450S becomes cheaper by Rs. 20,000: Check new prices

By Pradnesh Naik 06:31 pm Jan 10, 202406:31 pm

Ather 450S roll on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

With competition heating up in the electric scooter market in India, Ather Energy has lowered the price of its entry-level model, the 450S, by Rs. 20,000. The EV now costs Rs. 1,09,999 (without the Pro Pack). This new pricing makes the 450S more affordable than its competitors, such as the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ola S1 Air. For an extra Rs. 10,000, customers can add the Pro Pack, which unlocks a variety of connected and smart features.

Specifications and features of Ather 450S

The 450S is equipped with a 2.9kWh IP67-rated battery pack, boasting an IDC-claimed range of 115km in SmartEco mode. The real-world range is said to be around 90km. The e-scooter can reach a top speed of 90kph. Its motor develops 7.24hp (5.4kW) of maximum power and 22Nm of peak torque. Charging at home takes approximately 6 hours and 36 minutes for a 0-80% charge, while Ather Grid stations offer quicker charging at a rate of 1.5km/min.

Pro Pack features and rival comparison

By opting for the Pro Pack, Ather 450S owners can enjoy features such as coasting regeneration, vehicle fall safe alert, tow and theft alerts, as well as access to all ride modes and Bluetooth connectivity. With its new price tag, the Ather 450S is more budget-friendly than the Bajaj Chetak Urbane (Rs. 1.15 lakh), base TVS iQube model (Rs. 1.23 lakh), and Ola S1 Air (Rs. 1.20 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, including charger and applicable subsidies.