Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition v/s Ather 450X Gen3: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 05, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both EVs feature an IP67-rated battery pack

Bajaj Auto has launched a Premium Edition of the Chetak in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the vehicle competes with the 2023 Ather 450X Gen3 in the premium electric scooter segment on our shores. The former offers a full-metal body, while the latter has vector-style navigation and hill-hold assist. Which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

With a rise in demand for sustainable mobility solutions, established automakers as well as new EV startups have been busy developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in India.

Ather Energy was one of the early movers in the electric scooter category on our shores, with its 450X model.

However, with the entry of the iconic Chetak from Bajaj Auto, the competition has heated up.

Ather 450X Gen3 is more pleasing to the eye

The Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped LED headlight with integrated DRL, a flat footboard, body-colored mirrors, a dual-tone seat, and metallic body panels. Ather 450X Gen3 sports an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, a redesigned seat, and an LED taillamp. Both scooters ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Ather 450X Gen3 packs a more powerful electric motor

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition draws power from a 3.8kW electric motor linked to a fixed-type, IP67-rated 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 90km on a charge. The 2023 Ather 450X Gen3 runs on a 6kW PMS electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 3.7kWh, Lithium-ion battery pack. The EV delivers a claimed range of up to 146km.

Both scooters are equipped with a combined braking system

For rider safety, the Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, while Ather 450X Gen3 has disc brakes on both wheels. Both scooters are equipped with a combined braking system. The former features a single-sided front fork, while the latter gets telescopic front forks. Both EVs have a rear mono-shock unit.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition will set you back by Rs. 1.52 lakh, while the 2023 Ather 450X Gen3 can be yours at Rs. 1.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ather 450X Gen3 makes more sense, as it has a futuristic design, a powerful electric motor, and a larger battery pack in comparison to its rival.