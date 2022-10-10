Auto

Hero VIDA V1 v/s Ather 450X Gen3: Which is better?

Homegrown brand Hero MotoCorp has entered the EV segment with the all-electric VIDA V1 scooter. It goes up against an established rival in form of the Ather 450X, which was recently refreshed to its Gen3 avatar with a slightly larger 3.7kWh battery pack. Both the contenders are neck and neck in terms of technical specifications. But which one is better? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ather Energy was one of the first EV makers in India to bring performance-oriented electric mobility solutions in 2016. However, the automaker was soon challenged by the likes of Ola Electric and Simple Energy.

Now, Hero MotoCorp has joined the competition with its quirky-looking VIDA V1.

Whether the newest offering from the country's largest bikemaker can unsettle the EV champion remains to be seen.

Design Ather 450X Gen3 is visually more appealing

Hero VIDA V1 has a quirky design and features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats with 26-liter under-seat storage, and a sleek LED taillight. Ather 450X Gen3 sports an angular body with an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, and a slim LED taillamp. Both scooters pack a 7.0-inch full-color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster and ride on alloy wheels.

Performance Hero VIDA V1 has a claimed range of 165km

VIDA V1 draws power from a hub-mounted electric motor paired with a 3.44kWh or 3.94kWh removable battery pack. It promises a range of up to 165km on a single charge. The 450X Gen3 is fueled by a 6kW electric motor linked to a 3.7kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 146km per charge, with a true range of around 105km.

Safety Both the scooters get telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, both the Hero VIDA V1 and Ather 450X Gen3 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Verdict Which one should you buy?

The Hero VIDA V1 is priced between Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.56 lakh, while the Ather 450X Gen3 retails at Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The VIDA V1 offers a better range and the convenience of a removable battery pack. However, our vote goes in favor of the 450X for its powerful motor and overall smooth, glitch-free operation.