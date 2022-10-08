Auto

Hero VIDA V1 v/s Ola S1 Pro: Which is better?

Both scooters flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Hero MotoCorp has launched its first-ever electric scooter, the VIDA V1, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter features a modern design language and promises to deliver a range of up to 165km on a single charge. It goes up against the current segment leader, the Ola S1 Pro. However, which one offers better value for money?

Context Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp entered the EV segment with a bang with the VIDA V1 electric scooter.

In a bid to lure potential customers, the brand is offering an exciting buyback assurance and providing the longest test ride with a duration of up to 72 hours.

The homegrown brand plans to take the crown from the reigning champion, the S1 Pro from Ola Electric.

Design Hero VIDA V1 is visually more appealing

Hero VIDA V1 flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a single-piece grab rail, a sleek LED taillight, and a 7.0-inch, full-color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. Ola S1 Pro has a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with MoveOS 2.0. Both scooters ride on designer alloy wheels.

Performance Ola S1 Pro delivers a claimed range of 181km

The VIDA V1 is powered by a hub-mounted electric motor linked to either a 3.44kWh (V1 Plus) or a 3.94kWh (V1 Pro) removable battery pack. It promises a range of up to 165km on a single charge. The S1 Pro draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 3.97kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of up to 181km.

Safety The VIDA offers more safety on roads

For the safety of the rider, both the Hero VIDA V1 and Ola S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. The former gets telescopic front forks, while the latter has a single-sided fork at the front end. Both scooters feature a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hero VIDA V1 ranges between Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.56 lakh, while the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the S1 Pro provides a powerful motor and better range, our vote goes in favor of the Hero VIDA for its quirky design, added versatility with a removable battery pack, and fast charging capabilities.

