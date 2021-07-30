Hero MotoCorp teases new Glamour 125 bike with Bluetooth connectivity

2021 Hero Glamour 125 officially teased

Hero MotoCorp is working on an updated Glamour 125 motorbike for the Indian market. The company has been releasing teasers for the vehicle, offering us a glimpse into its highlights. The 2021 Hero Glamour 125 will come with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, a few design changes, and minor mechanical tweaks. It will run on a BS6-compliant 124.7cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will offer turn-by-turn navigation

The new Hero Glamour 125 will feature a glossy black paint scheme with a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. It will also sport an LED headlamp, an H-shaped DRL, and a digital instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity, call alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation. There will also be a gear position indicator and service reminder feature.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox

The upcoming Hero Glamour 125 will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 10.7hp of power at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor will come linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

There will be telescopic forks on the front

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Hero Glamour 125 will be equipped with disc or drum brakes on both the wheels. It is not clear if the two-wheeler will get ABS or CBS. Suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable hydraulic dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Hero Glamour 125: Pricing

The official pricing details of the 2021 Hero Glamour will be announced at the time of its launch, which could take place in the coming days. For reference, the current model starts at Rs. 74,900 (ex-showroom).