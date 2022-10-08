Auto

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R breaks cover with 51hp, inline-four engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 08, 2022

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R tips the scale at 180kg (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the track-focused Ninja ZX-25R in the Indonesian market with a starting price tag of IDR 10,50,00,000 (approximately Rs. 5.67 lakh). The motorcycle is offered in two variants: Standard and ABS SE. It has received minor design and feature updates over the outgoing model. The bike is powered by a 51hp, 249.8cc, inline-four engine.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX motorcycles are best known across the globe for their track-focused nature and potent inline-four engines (with the exception of the ZX-150RR).

These bikes are offered with specialized components that are meant to improve their ride and handling characteristics over the standard Ninja series.

The 2023 ZX-25R is one of the most powerful two-wheelers in the 250cc category.

The 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R features subtle changes over the outgoing model and flaunts a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, dual pod LED headlight, an upright windscreen, full-fairing, rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, clip-on handlebar, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a new full-color TFT screen with support for Bluetooth connectivity. The supersport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and tips the scales at 180kg.

The Ninja ZX-25R is fueled by a 249.8cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine with an electronic throttle valve. The mill develops a maximum power of 51hp and a peak torque of 22.9Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Ninja ZX-25R is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are carried out by 37mm Showa inverted forks on the front and a horizontal back-link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is available with a price tag of IDR 10,50,00,000 (approximately Rs. 5.67 lakh) for the standard variant and IDR 12,35,00,000 (roughly Rs. 6.65 lakh) for the ABS SE model in Indonesia. It is unlikely to reach India anytime soon.