Ola S1 e-scooter will go on sale in India today

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 11:53 am

Ola S1 electric scooter will be up for grabs from 6pm onwards

Ola Electric's S1 e-scooter will go on sale in India today starting 6pm for those who have already pre-booked the vehicle. The more powerful S1 Pro variant will also be up for grabs. Buyers will have to head to the brand's website, choose the color and variant, and make the payment to get a delivery date. Notably, the vehicle will be home delivered.

Exteriors

The scooter is available in 10 color options

Ola S1 has a stylish look, featuring a smiley-shaped headlamp, an indicator-mounted front apron, and a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail. It houses a full-LED lighting setup and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G network. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It is available in 10 shades, including Red, Yellow, Purple, Black, and Dark Blue.

Information

The two-wheeler gets built-in speakers and voice control facility

The S1 e-scooter's touchscreen console is fueled by an octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It runs on a custom 'MoveOS.' The vehicle offers built-in speakers for music playback, 'Personalized moods' for motor sound, 'Proximity' lock/unlock function, 'Hey Ola' voice control, and cruise control.

Performance

It delivers a range of up to 181km

The Ola S1 packs an 8.5kW motor and a 3.9kWh battery pack. It has a top-speed of 90km/h and promises a range of up to 121km. The S1 Pro variant can accelerate from 0-40km/h in three seconds, has a top-speed of 115km/h, and delivers a range of up to 181km. The e-scooter offers three riding modes: Normal, Sport, and Hyper.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola S1 electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a single telescopic fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

Ola S1 costs Rs. 99,999, while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). The purchase window will open at 6pm today for anyone with a reservation and the sale will remain live until stocks last.