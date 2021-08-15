Ola S1, with a 181km range, launched at Rs. 99,999

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 03:08 pm

Ola S1 and S1 Pro launched in India

Ola Electric has launched its maiden electric scooter in India. Dubbed as the Ola S1, the battery-powered two-wheeler carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 99,999. There is also a more powerful S1 Pro variant. It offers a minimalist design, a smart touchscreen dashboard, built-in speakers, an under-seat storage for two helmets, and boasts a range of up to 181km. Here are more details.

Design

Ola S1 offers an all-LED lighting setup

Ola S1 features a minimalist design with an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat-type seat, and a pillion grab rail. It packs an all-LED lighting setup and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console with support for Bluetooth, 4G, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The vehicle rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and is offered in 10 colors, including Purple, White, Black, Red, Yellow, and Dark Blue.

Features

The e-scooter provides cruise control and real-time traffic information

The Ola S1's touchscreen console is backed by an octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. It boots a custom 'move OS.' It offers 'Proximity' lock/unlock function, cruise control, 'Personalized moods' for motor sound, 'Hey Ola' voice control, and built-in speakers to play music. The smart dashboard also supports various widgets and provides real-time traffic information with turn-by-turn navigation support.

Specifications

It has a top-speed of up to 115km/h

The Ola S1 is equipped with a 3.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and an 8.5kW electric motor. It comes with Normal and Sport modes, has a top-speed of 90km/h, and a range of up to 121km. The S1 Pro boasts a 0-40km/h time of three seconds, a top-speed of 115km/h, and a range of up to 181km. It also provides an additional Hyper mode.

Safety

The e-scooter is armed with disc brakes

The Ola S1 electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets a dedicated reverse mode. However, it is unclear if ABS is on offer. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear side.

Pocket-pinch

Ola S1 electric scooter: Pricing and availability

The Ola S1 e-scooter carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 99,999, while the S1 Pro costs Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). If you consider state government and FAME subsidies, the S1 and S1 Pro are the most affordable in Gujarat at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively. The vehicle will be available for purchase starting September 8 and deliveries will commence in October.